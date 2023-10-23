Dear Richard Madeley: ‘My long-term boyfriend is refusing to move in with me – should I walk away?’

Dear Richard,

I have been in a relationship for more than two years but we live many miles apart. We see each other at least every other weekend, and speak numerous times a day on the phone. We have a very close, loving and fun relationship, but I now feel it is high time we moved it on to a full-time footing.

We are both at the wrong end of our 50s, and took some knocks in previous relationships. He says that he sees us spending our lives together but is not ready to live with someone again yet. So his suggestion is for me to move closer to him so we can see more of each other, and he will ‘get his head round’ moving in together. However, I am of the opinion that after two years, especially at our age, you know whether you want to be with someone or not – and the fact that he doesn’t want to commit tells me we could both be in the wrong relationship.

Am I being a fool? My instinct is telling me to walk away: if he doesn’t know now, he never will. Or should I hang in there, and hope he comes round before we’re in our 60s?

— Annie, via email

Dear Annie,

You are anything but a fool and your boyfriend is fortunate to have you. Because you’re prepared to commit totally and devote what remains of your life to him, and only him. He should be so lucky, Annie, especially at his own time of life.

He, on the other hand, wants it all ways. It seems to me that he’s playing you like a fish on the line. It’s you who has to move closer to him so you can see each other more often, not the other way around. It’s you who must extend more time to him (how much of it?) to ‘get his head round’ the concept of moving in together. Hmmm. As Charles Dickens might have observed: ‘Bah humbug!’

Some people prefer to preserve a bit of distance in a relationship, especially later in life, but it’s not working for you, and your boyfriend claims he can ‘see you’ being together. Attractive, decent and desirable as this chap may be, he sounds to me like a classic commitment-phobe. And you are quite right, Annie – at your stage in life, two years is more than enough time to work out whether you want to be with someone. If not now, when? In three years? Five? Seven? I can see this ‘I need time to get my head round it’ deadline being pushed back indefinitely. I’ve known quite a few people like this. They’ll dodge the big decision for as long as they’re allowed to.

I’ve answered the first of your two questions (no, you’re not being a fool); as to the second (should you cut your losses and walk away now, or cross your fingers and hang in there?), my advice is more conditional. No – don’t just walk out on the relationship. It sounds fun, rewarding and full of potential. But call his bluff; lay your cards on the table. You’re ready and willing to make a full commitment to a shared future. Is he? Don’t accept his half measures – what would it be like for you if you moved nearby, away from all that sustains you where you are now, and things didn’t work out?

Give him a month or so to think about it. If he can’t wholeheartedly embrace the idea by then, I’m sorry, Annie, he never will. But at least you’ll know that, and you’ll be able to stop wasting your time on empty hopes.

