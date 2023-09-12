Dear Richard Madeley: ‘My mother-in-law won’t stop posting images of our young son on social media’

Dear Richard

My mother-in-law is a voracious user of social media, using it to promote a glossier, more “perfect” version of her life than the one she actually lives.

Over the years, my husband and I have tried to make it clear that we don’t want her to post images of us, and she has mostly gone along with this.

However, we recently had our first child; her first grandchild. Naturally the baby, who is of course incredibly beautiful, has become the new star of her feed – she’d announced the birth online before we’d had a chance to tell anyone. She’s visiting a lot and the posting is continuing apace, and it’s causing us a lot of discomfort.

Obviously our little son is in no position to give or withhold his consent – we never wanted a blanket ban on images of him going online, but we hoped he would just appear in the context of larger family gatherings. Instead, he is plastered all over his nana’s feed…

When my husband challenges his mother, he is accused of being too serious, and whenever I do, I get the silent treatment. Help!

– Anon, via telegraph.co.uk

Dear Anon

I am absolutely clear on this one. Your baby, your rules. Simple as that. End of.

Your mother-in-law has zero rights to overrule your wishes re your tiny son’s exposure on social media. It’s entirely a matter for you, not her. How dare she?

A tabloid newspaper wouldn’t dream of going against you on this – if they printed pictures of your baby in defiance of your explicit wishes to the contrary, they’d be up before the regulator before you could say “invasion of privacy”.

If your mother-in-law is separately picking off you and your husband on this (him scoffed at, you frozen out), I suggest a combined approach. Jointly sit her down and be absolutely explicit with her. Tell her if she posts one more photo of your baby without your express permission, she is banned from bringing her iPhone into your home. If she protests, tell her she will be banned entry until she guarantees to behave.

Let me just say this, Anon: I don’t think either of you is being remotely unreasonable or difficult over this. As new parents you are programmed to be protective of your child. You’re just following those primal instincts.

Your mother-in-law is displaying appalling ignorance in riding roughshod over them. At the very least, bad manners. Face her down.

