Dear Richard Madeley: ‘How can I reconnect with my teenage brother?’

Dear Richard,

I am 21 and my brother is 19. We haven’t been close since we were little, and he hasn’t played a very active role in family life for a few years – he has just been a monosyllabic male teen. When I went to university two years ago, I made a real effort to reconnect with him, but with no success: texts left unread, brief phone calls laconically answered, never a trace of interest or curiosity about my life. I was assaulted by a drunk woman – radio silence.

I broke up with my boyfriend of three and a half years – nada.

This summer, I offered to plan a hiking weekend (a shared hobby of ours), and he said he didn’t want to take the time off work. I started to resign myself to the fact that we just didn’t have a relationship, though I was a bit puzzled as we’ve never argued and I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong.

Now he’s at university he has clearly blossomed – when we are both home I hear him on the phone with his friends, laughing and chattering away. He’s started being quite nice to Mum and Dad, too. He’s even got a girlfriend: they started seeing each other six months ago, and she came to stay during the summer holidays. Lovely and down to earth as she is, she couldn’t have been less interested in me or my parents, so bang went my hopes that I could befriend her enough to go for the odd pint with them both.

Do I need to accept the situation as it is? Or should I drill down and see if there’s some beef with me specifically?

— Cathy, via email

Dear Cathy,

I think the answer to your questions is rooted in the most basic of factors: your brother’s age, and his relative immaturity compared to you.

You’re the older sibling, the big sister – and what’s more, you sound mature for your years. Your brother is 19 and is basically just a big kid. He is only two years behind you on paper, but that’s a world of experience and development. He still has a fair amount of growing up to do. Hence the gap between you that is causing you so much angst.

But that gap will almost certainly narrow and even close altogether, given time. I think your analysis of your brother’s character and shortcomings is premature. Of course, I completely understand why you’re so frustrated – he’s being irritatingly self-centred. And of course it hurts you to see him coming out of his shell as he starts university, enjoying a new phase of life that has nothing to do with you.

I don’t believe for one second that responsibility for this sibling froideur lies with you, Cathy: I’m sure your brother has no kind of ‘beef’ with you. He just takes you for granted, in a typically callow, late-teenage way. My advice is to stop fretting so much about this and let things take their course. Your brother simply needs to grow up; and grow up he will. He’s already acquiring the social skills he will need to build healthy adult relationships, and in time he’ll be chatting away to you just as he now is with his new friends. (I don’t know how much time – but I do know there’s absolutely nothing you can do to speed up the process.) In the meantime, be patient; play the long game.

