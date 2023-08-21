Dear Richard Madeley: ‘Should we welcome our absent father back into our lives?’

‘Should I make an effort to bring him – however cautiously – back into our lives?’ - Getty

Dear Richard,

Ever since my parents divorced when I was eight years old, my father seemed to take no interest in our lives. I know my mother had been deeply unhappy with him, and continued to struggle raising my brothers and me alone, until she met my stepdad, who is lovely.

In August 2021 she died, from a short and very painful illness, at 69. She was everything to me and my brothers, and her loss leaves a vast hole in our lives.

My father reached out to us with a message of condolence that seemed heartfelt, and we found it consoling. But since then he’s done and said almost nothing beyond a few non-committal text messages, and my anger towards him has returned.

I know that before long he too will die, and I do not want to find myself racked with guilt after having refused to speak to him in his final years. Should I make an effort to bring him – however cautiously – back into our lives?

— R, Manchester

Dear R,

Well, I’m not sure how you can. He obviously goes his own way, and always has.

Virtually no contact with his children for decades, until the death of your mother. Then a brief – and genuinely comforting – consoling message.

But that was a false dawn, wasn’t it? Afterwards, it was straight back to the status quo. Demi-withdrawal. Maybe the occasional anodyne text if you’re lucky, and that’s your lot.

Obviously you can try reaching out to him. But based on your letter to me I don’t hold out much hope of any meaningful response. What must have appeared like a breakthrough moment two years ago cruelly raised your hopes. Your father isn’t a changed man.

He’s the same man he always was; the man who made your mother miserable and then cut himself off from his kids over the following decades.

So I’m counselling you against false hope, R. I don’t want you to be disappointed yet again. I believe you should accept things as they are. You had a loving mother and have a loving stepfather. Two out of three isn’t bad.

