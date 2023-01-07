Dearborn family takes flower power to new level, with coffee shop inside a florist shop

Why build a flower shop alone when you can build a coffee shop inside the same space?

That's what a Dearborn family has done and, as a result, inside The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit, you can buy specialty coffee drinks with names like Pink Poppy, White Orchid, Black Dahlia and Rose Sangria, yes, named after flowers. Customers can also buy those flowers in-store depending on the season.

The double shop is located in neighboring Dearborn Heights at 22722 Ford Road. It held a grand opening a couple months back and is now open as a space to relax, work and study while drinking coffee or ordering flowers.

Diebh Faraj, 30, of Dearborn, left, gets permanent jewelry put on by Zainab Sobh, 25, of Canton, owner of Ayla's Links, during her pop-up location inside of The Flower Shop Detroit in Dearborn Heights on Dec. 9, 2022. The store that is a florist and a coffee shop in one opened up in October 2022.

On one side of the business, there is a fridge for storing fresh flowers and bouquets. In the middle of the room, the walls are lined with at least 100 flower bouquet boxes. And, on the other side, is the coffee shop with specialty and regular coffee drinks that start at $5.50, pastries and cold items. Customers can request for their drinks to have regular, skim, oat or almond milk.

On the @FlowerShopDetroit Instagram account, the business profile page features a variety of colorful flower pieces for all occasions with a casual coffee photo in between. The bestsellers right now are roses — the flowers, not a drink.

“Everyone is shocked — whether it’s from flowers or coffee — we’ve had a lot of great feedback from everyone, but we just wanted to do something different,” said Nedaa Sobh. “It’s not just for our community, it’s something that is almost starting a trend. I feel like this is something that someone else would be like, ‘Wow, I would really love to do this.’ ”

It’s a family business owned by Mahmoud Mohamed Sobh and his son-in-law, Mahmoud Hassan Sobh. And Mahmoud Mohamed Sobh’s daughters Nedaa Sobh, Kawthar Sobh and Ghalia Sobh are a part of daily operations. This isn’t the family’s first business. Mahmoud Hassan Sobh owns a physical therapy business in Southfield and his father-in-law owns a collision shop in Warren.

The Flower Shop Detroit X The Coffee Shop Detroit is a family affair. Nedaa Sobh, left, is a co-owner of the flower and coffee shop in Dearborn Heights with fellow co-owners Kawthar Sobh, 27, and her husband, Mikey Sobh at their store on Dec. 9, 2022. The store that is a florist and a coffee shop in one opened up in October 2022.

Originally, the family thought about opening the coffee shop next door. But two months before the flower shop’s opening date — which was Oct. 30 — they decided to combine the two spaces.

Then Mahmoud Hassan Sobh said they asked themselves, “Why go somewhere else when we have enough space to do both in one? It’s something unique and a little bit different. Then we started putting it together.”

Nedaa Sobh, a co-owner of The Flower Shop Detroit in Dearborn Heights, works with florist Maria Gonzalez, 25, of Allen Park, on a flower for a client at their store on Dec. 9, 2022. The store is a florist and a coffee shop in one and opened in October 2022.

The flower boxes can be purchased in small, medium and large arrangements in the form of round or rectangular shapes. Customers can also order hand bouquets, wedding arrangements, funeral spreads, baby shower flowers and proposals. Baskets and bassinets are coming, as well. Handheld bouquets and boxed arrangements start at $55, and prices vary from there.

Customers can receive a free coffee with every flower purchase, which Nedaa Sobh said has caught the eye of many.

Always helping other businesses

The business also does pop-up shops at events for its coffee and flowers. It also decided it would be helpful to have other small businesses host pop-up events in its own space.

Ayla’s Links, a permanent jewelry business based in Michigan, was the first business to host a pop-up event at the coffee and flower shop. The owner of the pop-up shop, Zainab Sobh, said she was able to sell and weld a variety of 18 bracelets, necklaces and anklets for customers that came to the shop for flowers, coffee or saw a flyer on Instagram at her username @Aylas_Links. She isn’t related to the family business.

Zainab Sobh, 25, of Canton, and owner of Ayla's Links, puts permanent jewelry on a customer during her pop-up location inside of The Flower Shop Detroit in Dearborn Heights on Dec. 9, 2022. The store that is a florist and a coffee shop in one opened in October 2022.

“She (Nedaa Sobh) was able to pull some of her own clients to come in, which obviously is always helpful,” Zainab Sobh said. “Of course, people were randomly stopping in for coffees that day, but also because we had marketed and advertised that we were having the pop-up there. She had a lot of people reach out to her in regards to it, which she then passed on to me.”

She launched her business in November, and said the pop-up was so successful in the space that she hopes to plan another near the summer.

Although the coffee and flower shop has only been open for a couple of months, the business owners have more big goals.

“Our aim is to obviously grow,” Mahmoud said. “What we had in mind is to hopefully franchise out. That’s our goal.”

