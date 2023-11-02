Dearborn’s fire chief was charged Wednesday, more than two months after being arrested and placed on administrative leave on suspicion of drunken driving, with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Joseph Murray, 44, was stopped by police at about 2:44 a.m. Aug. 29 in Dearborn Heights, near Telegraph Road and Carlysle Street, and taken into custody, the Wayne County prosecutor said.

Murray has been with Dearborn's fire department since 2004, according to his biography posted on the city's website. In 2012, he was named fire chief by then-Mayor John O'Reilly Jr.

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray has been placed on leave after being arrested August 29, 2023, on suspicion of drunk driving

In a video obtained by the Dearborn Press & Guide, he can be overheard telling officers he had "four or five beers." An officer replied: "Let's just be honest, you're absolutely ripped. You're hammered drunk. You can barely speak; you can barely stand up."

Murray is set to be arraigned Dec. 1 in 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray charged with drunken driving