Dearborn Fordson H.S. student, 15, charged with making gun threats against school

A 15-year-old student from Fordson High School in Dearborn has been charged with making gun threats against the school.

The male student faces a charge of Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence Against a School, School Employees, or Students.

The student allegedly made a shooting threat against Fordson on Saturday. The Dearborn Police Department investigated the incident and arrested the student on Monday.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday and the respondent was given a 10% bond of $4,000.

The next hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on May 31 at the Lincoln Hall of Justice before referee Tracey Martin.

Kym Worthy, Wayne County Prosecutor, said offenses like these need to be taken seriously and can have long term impacts.

"Parents talk to your children, make sure they understand that if they commit an offense like this and they are charged, there can be lifelong consequences," Worthy said. "Let them know this is serious. Let them know even if they intend it to be a prank, it isn't a joke."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dearborn Fordson student, 15, charged with making shooting threat