Dearborn man faces murder charge in shooting death of 28-year-old

A Dearborn man is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 28-year-old man at a home on the city's west side.

Zayed Albodour, 52, was arraigned Sunday in front of Dearborn's 19th District Court Judge Mark Somers, In addition to the murder charge, Albodour also faces one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The incident happened at about 12:55 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 22000 block of Olmstead near the Ford Historic Homes District. The police arrived at the scene to find the victim dead from a gunshot wound.

At the arraignment, Albodour was denied bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled to take place before Judge Sam Salamey on July 18 at 8 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dearborn man faces murder charge in shooting near Ford historic homes