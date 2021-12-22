Dearborn man gets at least seven years in prison for assaulting teens in Brighton area

A Dearborn man was sentenced to at least seven years in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two teenage girls in 2020.

Quentin Bogya supplied several girls with alcohol before sexually assaulting them, Livingston County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Erica Parker said during his arraignment last year.

One of the reported victims called Bogya "disgusting" and said he lacked "compassion and a moral compass" in her victim impact statement Dec. 16.

The incidents occurred inside a car at a mobile home park in the Brighton area, witnesses said. The reported victims were between the ages of 14 and 15 at the time of the incident, according to prosecutors.

Bogya, 22, was charged with two counts each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2020. He was also charged with assault with intent to commit penetration.

He pleaded guilty in November to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea agreement with the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance in a separate case as part of the agreement.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

'You didn't make a mistake'

"The victim has a lifetime sentence in this case," Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry said prior to Bogya's sentencing.

She asked Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis to sentence Bogya on the higher-end of the sentencing guidelines.

There was a "difference of opinion on what happened, as to what my client believes happened and he's entitled to that," Bogya's attorney Donald Neville said Thursday.

"I made a mistake and I am really sorry," Bogya said.

Geddis sentenced him to a minimum of seven years and up to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

"Mr. Bogya, you are a young man as far as your age. Your age is 22 years old," she said. "But you didn't make a mistake. This was a plan, in my mind."

Bogya is also subject to lifetime sexual offender reporting.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting teens in Brighton area