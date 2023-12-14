Dearborn man's wins $1 million on Powerball ticket

The owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Fraser that won $1 million in September is a Dearborn man, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, bought the ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 30 — 19-30-37-44-46.

He purchased his ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 34951 Garfield Road during the $1.77 billion Powerball jackpot run.

Abdulshafi recently claimed his prize.

The Powerball jackpot is getting rather hefty again, reaching an estimated $535 million ($257.6 million cash value) for the next drawing Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Dearborn man wins $1 million on Powerball ticket