Dearborn man's wins $1 million on Powerball ticket

Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press

The owner of a Powerball ticket sold in Fraser that won $1 million in September is a Dearborn man, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, bought the ticket that matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 30 — 19-30-37-44-46.

Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, of Dearborn recently won $1 million playing Powerball.
Waleed Abdulshafi, 65, of Dearborn recently won $1 million playing Powerball.

He purchased his ticket at the 7-Eleven located at 34951 Garfield Road during the $1.77 billion Powerball jackpot run.

Abdulshafi recently claimed his prize.

The Powerball jackpot is getting rather hefty again, reaching an estimated $535 million ($257.6 million cash value) for the next drawing Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Dearborn man wins $1 million on Powerball ticket

Recommended Stories

  • a16z-backed Apex Space opens new factory to ramp satellite bus production

    When Apex Space emerged from stealth last October, the company had a provocative goal: remove the “new bottleneck” hitting the space industry by manufacturing satellite buses at scale. To get there, Apex announced today that it has opened a new headquarters and production facility in California that will eventually scale up to manufacture 50 satellite platforms annually. The new facility, which stretches 46,000 square feet, is “essential for meeting customer demand,” Apex CEO Ian Cinnamon said in a statement.

  • NFL picks against the spread: Bills face another tough, crucial game vs. Cowboys

    The Bills are still not in a great spot to make the playoffs.

  • Kapital secures $165M in equity, debt to provide financial visibility to LatAm SMBs

    Bank and technology platform Kapital continues to rake in venture capital, grabbing another $40 million in Series B dollars and $125 million in debt financing. Tribe Capital led the Series B and was joined by backers, including Cervin Ventures, Tru Arrow, MS&AD Ventures and Alumni Ventures. This marks the second investment for the Mexico City–based company this year.

  • Lolli raises $8M Series B to expand its bitcoin and cashback rewards to enterprises

    Lolli, a bitcoin and cashback rewards application, has raised an $8 million Series B round, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Alex Adelman, said the fresh capital will be used to roll out Lolli's rewards program to enterprise partners like exchanges, neobanks, banks, payment companies and browsers. “We have historically raised the amount needed to win,” Adelman said.

  • November retail sales surprise Wall Street

    November's retail sales report comes as economists are closely watching for any signs of a consumer slowdown.

  • Microsoft disrupts cybercrime operation selling fraudulent accounts to notorious hacking gang

    Microsoft says it has successfully dismantled the infrastructure of a cybercrime operation that sold access to fraudulent Outlook accounts to other hackers, including the notorious Scattered Spider gang. The group, tracked by Microsoft as “Storm-1152”, is described as a major player in the cybercrime as a service (CaaS) ecosystem, whereby criminals provide hacking and cybercrime services to other individuals or groups. Storm-1152 created for sale approximately 750 million fraudulent Microsoft accounts through its “hotmailbox.me” service to earn “millions of dollars in illicit revenue” and cause “millions of dollars in damage to Microsoft,” according to the company.

  • Playground Global closes Fund III with $410M for early-stage deep tech investments

    Playground Global, the storied early-stage venture capital firm, brought in $410 million in capital commitments for its Fund III to invest in early-stage deep tech and science companies. The new fund gives Palo Alto–based Playground over $1.2 billion in assets under management. Before co-founder and general partner Peter Barrett became a venture capitalist, he started his career as an engineer (a video game engineer, to be exact).

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The NFL's playoff logjam

    Today's edition includes the NFL's crowded playoff picture, big wave surfing in Nazaré, 21 straight losses for the Pistons, Draymond Green's anger, and more.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks rise as Fed pivot fuels euphoria

    The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.

  • US bankruptcy filings on pace to reach highest level since 2020

    Bankruptcy experts attribute the increase in filings this year to rising interest rates and changes in the post-pandemic economy.

  • Qogita — a wholesale marketplace for retailers — raises $86M Series B to compete with Ankorstore in Europe

    Qogita, a two-sided e-commerce wholesale marketplace aimed at retailers largely in the health and beauty sectors, has raised €80 million ($86 million) in a Series B round led by London’s Dawn Capital. Also participating were previous investors Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners and LocalGlobe. Qogita has now raised a total of €119 million.

  • India's Udaan scores $340 million in new funding

    The investment arm of the UK retail bank M&G has led a funding of $340 million into Udaan, a business-to-business e-commerce startup, in one of the largest financing rounds secured by an Indian startup in 2023. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which helps merchants in smaller Indian cities and towns secure inventories from major brands as well as gain access to working capital, said the new funds include some convertible debt. Existing backers Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global have also participated in the new round, which awaits regulatory nod.

  • Patriots' next head coach, owners meetings takeaways | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.

  • Berlin climate startup ecoworks is using a high tech blend to decarbonize buildings

    Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo drops career-high 64 points over Pacers, then tensions rise over game ball

    The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.

  • Suns drop 1st game with Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal assembled

    The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.

  • Pistons center Isaiah Stewart ejected for shoving 76ers’ Patrick Beverley to the ground in 21st straight loss

    Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.

  • 2024 SEC schedule: Oklahoma and Texas begin life in the SEC at home

    The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.

  • VW's Scout EV brand receives $10 million to set up shop in Michigan

    Volkswagen's revived Scout brand of electric trucks and SUVs had received a $10 million grant from Michigan to locate is engineering hub there.

  • House formally launches impeachment inquiry into President Biden: what it means and what’s next

    The Republican-led House of Representatives voted along party lines to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Here's what it means and what comes next.