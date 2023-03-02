Police searching for a peeping Tom with a camera.

A woman reported to police that a man was secretly recording her in a restroom at Henry Ford College in Dearborn on Tuesday afternoon.

What happened

A woman reported that on Feb. 28 at approximately 4:05 p.m. inside the college's Building G, she saw a white male inside a restroom stall of the third-floor ladies' bathroom.

He had a video recording device that was pointed in her direction, according to a news release from Dearborn police.

Dearborn police seeking public help in identifying man who recorded woman in a restroom at Henry Ford College.

The woman was able to capture a photo of the man as he ran away. Police are seeking assistance in identifying the individual.

What police are telling students

Dearborn police chief Issa Shahin released a statement:

"Our investigators continue to gather details on this concerning incident," said Shahin. " It is important that our students feel safe and secure at their learning institutions. I encourage the individual depicted in the photograph to come forward and provide an explanation for his actions.”

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the Dearborn police department at 313-943-225. If you would like to remain anonymous, it's requested to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Other incidents

Incidents involving hidden cameras or surveillance in places like locker rooms or public restrooms are becoming more common.

For example, a 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested on Feb. 17 for several incidents of being a serial peeping Tom in Warren, Eastpointe and Oak Park, he was arrested by Warren police.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dearborn police seek man accused of filming in Henry Ford College bathroom