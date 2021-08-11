Dearborn police seek tips on Aug. 5 crash with motorcyclist

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Aug. 11—Dearborn police are asking the public for help finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition last week.

Officials said the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Military and Monroe streets. The investigation is ongoing, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a second vehicle that left the scene before police arrived may have been the primary cause of the crash, but wasn't directly involved in the collision.

Detectives are asking for help to find a Dodge Avenger they believe is connected to the incident. Police released an image of the vehicle captured by a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about the crash or any of the vehicles connected to it should call Dearborn police at (313) 943-2241.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

