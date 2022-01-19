DEA's Sparks: 'Expect to see us' -- TNT's mission to drive out drugs expands into Carter Co.

Jan. 19—ASHLAND — Drug dealers beware: The Tri-State Narcotics Team (TNT) has exploded into Carter County, according to a recent announcement, resulting in two drug arrests Friday evening.

The announcement comes on the heels to two trafficking pleas in federal court.

Via a press release, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jack Sparks, of the WV DEA, announced the TNT, in conjunction with the Grayson Police Department, arrested two Grayson men — Eric Justice, 40, and Michael J. Carter, 24 — on parole violations.

Sparks wrote this in the press release:

"We have been working in Carter County for several months, interdiction and surveillance operations are an integral part of the ongoing work. Federal Drug Law Enforcement will be working in Carter County; expect to see us. We look forward to working with our counterpart agencies."

Oh Dear

On Tuesday, the TNT saw another Carter County defendant plead guilty in federal court to a charge that carries a potential life sentence.

Brittany M. Dearfield, 30, of Carter County, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to deliver 50 more grams.

Dearfield — who DOC records show was on paper for theft and forgery out of Greenup County — was caught up in a DEA-led investigation into a meth distribution ring in Huntington, court records show.

In March 2021, drug investigators caught wind that Dearfield was hauling pounds of meth from a stash house in the Jewel City back to Carter County, records show.

During the flip-flop from H-Town, Dearfield was pulled over by authorities in Kentucky, records show. Though the car smelled of weed, a drug dog couldn't hit on anything in the vehicle, according to court records. So officers towed the ride, searched it and found 4.2 pounds of suspected meth, along with nearly $5,000 in cash, her plea agreement states.

Dearfield is scheduled for sentencing on May 9, where she will face 10 years to life.

Sleeping Sergent

Eddie W. Sergent, 47, of Greenup, pleaded guilty Tuesday to on one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

Sergent was busted in June 2021 at the U.S. 60 Knights Inn when Boyd County deputies responded to his room to conduct a welfare check, according to court records. When officers entered his room, they found Sergent passed out in the bed, with narcotics scattered about the room, records show.

The DEA responded and collected evidence — a total of 100 grams of meth, 62 grams heroin and prescription pills were recovered from the room, records show.

Sergent was held on a parole violation and later charged on the drugs in both state and federal court.

When Sergent appears for sentencing May 9, he too will face 10-to-life for his conviction.

Sparks wrote this about Sergent's guilty plea:

"Our main focus currently are methamphetamine and fentanyl traffickers bringing drugs into the Tri-State area. We will be on the street and in our neighborhoods in an effort to apprehend these traffickers. There will be more interdiction and surveillance operations in Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties in the days to come."

The TNT consists of agents from the DEA, as well as drug investigators from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the Russell Police Department and the Raceland Police Department.

