Death of 11-year-old at Charlotte home is investigated as a homicide, CMPD says

The death of an 11-year-old at a north Charlotte home is being investigated as a homicide, according Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators say the body was discovered at a single family home in the 5600 block of Sunwalk Court, according to a news release. The neighborhood is off Statesville Road, about one mile east of Statesville Road Elementary.

“Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service,” CMPD said.

“The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC arrived on the scene prior to officers and located an 11-year-old victim who had sustained apparent trauma.”

The child was taken to Atrium Health hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

An identity and cause of death have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the CMPD Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

