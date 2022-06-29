Death of 13-year-old girl in Pueblo West determined to be homicide

A PCSO vehicle sits in front of a Pueblo West home where a 13-year-old girl was found dead on Monday.

A teenage girl found dead in her Pueblo West home Monday died as a result of homicide, the Pueblo County Coroner’s office announced Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Haley Perkins, Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said on Twitter.

On the morning of 6/27/2022, Haley Perkins, 13, was found deceased in her home in Pueblo West. An autopsy has been completed and further information will be released as the homicide investigation progresses. Her Next-of-Kin has been notified. pic.twitter.com/Ajez3zUnjo — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) June 29, 2022

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of East Clarion Drive at about 10:45 a.m. Monday morning on a report of an unresponsive female. When they arrived, they found the victim deceased.

Because of the victim’s age, the incident was initially investigated by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office as a suspicious death. After an autopsy, the coroner’s office determined her death was caused by homicide.

Additional information, Cotter said, will be released as the homicide investigation progresses.

