Death of 14-year-old found near Florida overpass ruled a homicide

The death of a 14-year-old found by a Florida overpass last week has been ruled a homicide.

The body of Ryan Rogers was discovered around 9 a.m. on Nov. 16 near an Interstate 95 overpass by a person who spotted the boy’s bike lying in the grass nearby.

“We now know that Ryan Rogers’ death was not an accident, but a deliberate act,” the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a statement issued a week after the remains were found.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Major Paul Rogers told the Palm Beach Post on Saturday that authorities “can say with almost absolute certainty that this was not a hit-and-run incident.” An autopsy also confirmed that his death was not caused by bicycle accident.

Authorities have requested that anyone with dashcam video, or who was traveling this area on Nov. 15 between 6:30 and 9 p.m. to call with any information they may have in the case.

“There is someone in this community that has information that can assist us in identifying the person or people responsible, and bring answers to his family,” police said. “No amount of information is too small.”

Palm Beach Gardens PD, Fire Rescue Foundation and Crime Stoppers are seeking evidence and witnesses, and offering a reward of $8,000 for any information on the case.