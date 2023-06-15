Death of 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969 ruled homicide after remains found

The death of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl missing since 1969 has been ruled a homicide after her remains were found nearly a decade ago.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969

In October 2022, the remains were identified as those of Joan Marie Dymond of Wilkes-Barre, who vanished from a park in June 1969.

Her remains were found in November 2012 in Newport Township.

“We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active,” said Pennsylvania State Police Captain Patrick Dougherty. “After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it.”

State police are asking for the public’s help to find the individual responsible for her death. Anyone with information can call 570-542-4117.

