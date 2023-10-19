Death of 15-year-old LaPorte boy in scooter-school bus crash ruled an accident.

LAPORTE — LaPorte Police have concluded their investigation into the death of a 15-year-old boy following a crash Friday between his scooter and a LaPorte school bus, and no charges will be filed in the case.

The school bus driver, police said Tuesday, tested negative for alcohol in her system after taking a blood test that's required in any fatality or crash involving a motorist with a commercial driver’s license.

“She did what she was supposed to do," LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said. "There was nothing she did that would be criminal in nature or negligent.”

Police said that after investigators reviewed footage from a video camera on the bus, they ruled that 15-year-old Julien Hernandez was traveling at a high speed on his scooter and that he had been wearing the hood of a hooded sweatshirt over his head. Brettin, however, said he didn’t know exactly how fast the scooter was moving but said the boy was traveling on a flat surface.

Police said the video footage indicated the boy never made any attempt to slow down or look for oncoming traffic before entering the street and slamming into the bottom right window on the passenger side door of the bus.

But Brettin stopped short of placing blame on Hernandez and said he preferred to let the findings of the investigation speak for themselves.

“I’m just calling it a horrible freak accident," he said. "A few seconds each way, it would have never happened.”

The investigation showed that Hernandez was eastbound on a sidewalk parallel to South Avenue on a scooter after 4 p.m. on Friday, police said.

Police said the bus, which was carrying 13 students, also was eastbound on South Avenue and passed Hernandez before stopping at a stop sign at Michigan Avenue.

The bus was pulling out from the stop sign and turning right, police said, when Hernandez, approaching from behind, drove into the passenger side door of the bus. Police said it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

According to authorities, the bus stopped then pulled forward for a short distance before the driver called for help on her radio.

Police said the boy was found lying behind the bus and unresponsive and bleeding. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about 30 minutes later.

According to the LaPorte County Coroner’s office, the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Brettin said the scooter was able to be maneuvered with a handle bar and powered by standing with one foot on the platform and pushing against the traveled surface with the other foot.

“I call it a skateboard with a steering mechanism,” he said.

