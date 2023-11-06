Death of 2-year-old in Bergenfield home under investigation

The death of a 2-year-old at a home in Bergenfield on Sunday is under investigation by Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the township police department, Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

Around 5:20 p.m., the Bergenfield Police Department were called to a residence on Brook Street following a 911 call about an unresponsive 2-year-old child, officials stated. The child was rushed to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, but later pronounced dead.

No information about the circumstances of the death were released and the child has yet to be identified.

The investigation into the death is being handled by the prosecutor's office under Chief Jason Love and the Bergenfield Police Department under Chief Mustafa Rabboh.

