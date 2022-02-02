Death of 2-year-old girl at residence in Peoria investigated as a homicide

PEORIA — A 2-year-old girl's death Tuesday at a residence in Peoria's North Valley is being investigated as a homicide, according to the county coroner.

Rescue personnel found Emorri Green unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse when they responded to a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. at 1033 NE Perry Ave., Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated Wednesday.

Resuscitation efforts failed, and the child was pronounced dead at 12:12 p.m. at the residence.

An autopsy revealed Emorri sustained multiple, traumatic blunt-force injuries inflicted by someone else, according to Harwood.

The Peoria Police Department is investigating. No other information was available.

A message was left with police spokeswoman Semone Roth.

