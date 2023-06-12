Death of 21-year-old DeKalb man found in Douglas County being investigated as homicide

Deputies are now investigating the death of a 21-year-old man from DeKalb County as a homicide after his body was found in Douglas County last week.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Monday, where Keontae Chenault was found dead days after his family reported him missing.

His remains were found beside a creek near I-20 and Lee Road by someone walking in the area.

Chenault was first reported missing on May 22 after he went out with friends and never came home. Last week, a detective in Douglas County saw Channel 2 Action News’ story about the search for Chenault and realized they had a body in their morgue matching his description.

Over the weekend, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the body through dental records.

