Death of 3-year-old girl in Edgecomb ruled a homicide

Dec. 28—The death of a 3-year-old girl from Edgecomb on Christmas morning has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The girl has been identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police received a 911 call early Sunday reporting a child was unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency responders and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a home at the Davis Island Townhomes development on Route 1.

The girl was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where she was pronounced dead. The investigation was taken over by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is standard protocol in all child deaths in Maine.

Detectives and evidence response technicians responded, working late into the night on Christmas and all day Monday. Moss said Maine State Police detectives will continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

Police have provided no further details about how the girl died.

