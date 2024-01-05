Is the death of a 30-year-old dolphin linked to adverse conditions at the Miami Seaquarium?

Sundance, a 30-year-old male dolphin housed at the Miami Seaquarium, died last week after suffering from an illness. The latest federal inspection report may shed more light on the adverse conditions in which Sundance — and other animals at the Virginia Key attraction — faced.

A seven-page report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service delved into a veterinarian’s concerns about the health of the animals in various sections of the park.

Inspectors noted the dolphin pools, for instance, were in disrepair and missing chunks of concrete. Although Sundance’s exact cause of death has yet to be announced, the report mentioned the dolphin by name.

“... Several dolphins (Ripley, Panama, Onyx, and Sundance) are showing signs of gastric distress and abnormal samples from these animals continue to be found,” the report said. “Ripley is known to consume and regurgitate non-food items.”

Controversy at Miami Seaquarium?

Months earlier, the park was under fire after a July USDA report cited staffing and animal safety concerns. Shortly after the routine inspection conducted by the agency that oversees animal parks, Lolita, a 57-year-old orca and Seaquarium’s star performer for half a century, died of kidney failure and old age, according to a necropsy summary.

In November, Miami-Dade County gave the Seaquarium owned by the Dolphin Company 45 days to fix the issues to keep its lease.

What else was listed in the USDA report?

▪ Only one veterinarian caring for 46 marine mammals, 50 birds as well as hundreds of fish, sharks and rays;

▪ Inadequate amount of staff maintaining park;

▪ A lack of suitable perches for birds as well as bird trailers with a strong odor, mold, mildew;

▪ A pair of macaws that have plucked each other’s feathers as well as a parrot that has self-plucked and is housed alone;

▪ Rusted and broke infrastructure, black mold growth and ventilation problems in the indoor penguin building;

▪ High amounts of coliform bacteria in the sea lion and flamingo holding areas.