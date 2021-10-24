Death of 32-year-old inmate at Lansing prison not believed to be COVID-19: Kansas DOC

A 32-year-old man who was imprisoned at the Lansing Correctional Facility has died while in state custody, according to officials with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Lawrence A. Brown, Jr. died Friday, according to a DOC news release. Prison officials don’t believe he died of the coronavirus. No other cause of death was given.

Prior to his death, Brown was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Leavenworth, according to the release. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Following protocol for inmate deaths, Brown’s passing is under investigation by the DOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Brown was imprisoned after he was convicted in Sedgwick County of battery of a corrections officer or employee. He was at Lansing serving a 122-month-long sentence.