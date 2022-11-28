Death of 53-year-old man incarcerated at Lansing prison under investigation by KBI, KDOC

A 53-year-old man incarcerated at the Lansing Correctional Facility died over the weekend, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

George E. Dobbs died Saturday after being found unresponsive while under observation inside the prison’s infirmary, according to the release. Prison staff performed life-saving measures. Dobbs was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

The cause of death is pending the outcome of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19, according to the release.

The corrections department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are investigating Dobbs’ death, which is standard procedure when a person dies while in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Dobbs was sentenced in July 2017 to nearly 7 1/2 years in prison on drug-related crimes out of Leavenworth County, according to the corrections department’s website. His earliest possible release date was Dec. 16, 2024.