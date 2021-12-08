The death of a 57-year-old man is being investigated as a homicide, police say

CANTON – Police are investigating the shooting death of a 57-year-old man at a residence on Diana Place NW.

The man's body was discovered and reported to police around 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Jack Angelo.

He died from an apparent gunshot wound in what officers are investigating as a homicide, Angelo wrote in an email.

The man's name has not been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at (330) 649-5800.

