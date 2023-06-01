Death of 6-year-old in Akron under investigation

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy on Moraine Avenue in Akron.

Police received a call around 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 700 block of Moraine Avenue.

Police said the boy's parents were at the home and provided CPR until paramedics arrived and continued life-saving measures. He was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The child’s name is being withheld at this time. Akron police said the circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain under investigation

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Medical examiner seeking cause, manner of 6-year-old's death in Akron