Death of 61-year-old woman ruled Baltimore’s 100th homicide this year, police say

BALTIMORE — The death of a 61-year-old woman in Northwest Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, marking the city’s 100th this year, police say.

Monday at about 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue for reports of a suspicious death, according to a news release from the Baltimore Police Department.

The woman was found dead on the scene, according to the release. Investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and observed multiple signs of trauma to her body, so they ruled her death a homicide, the release stated.

At this time last year, the city had recorded seven fewer homicides, police said. City police had also tracked 168 non-fatal shootings, compared to 209 so far this year.

As a result, Baltimore is currently on pace to record more than 300 homicides for the eighth straight year.

____