Death of 62-year-old man assaulted in April ruled a homicide, Kansas City police say

The death of a man who was assaulted in April and died in May in Kansas City has been ruled a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a medical emergency call on the morning of April 28 in the 3600 block of East 29th Street, where they found 62-year-old Terry Brown unresponsive on a home’s porch, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police initially thought Brown suffered a medical emergency, but detectives later learned he had been assaulted. Brown was taken to a hospital, where he died weeks later on May 21.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday ruled Brown’s death a homicide, police said.

The ruling brought the number of homicides this year in Kansas City to 69, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 87 killings by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.