Death of 67-year-old Clovis man solved, police say. Where they found alleged killer

A suspect was arrested Thursday in Bakersfield in connection with a homicide in Clovis, police said.

Mary Sanchez, 57, of Bakersfield allegedly killed 67-year-old Steven Rodgers in his Clovis home on Dec. 18, according to a news release from the Clovis Police Department.

According to police, officers received a call from a family member of Rogers’ saying they had been unable to get ahold of him. Police went to Rogers’ home where they found him dead. The cause of his death was not available.

Detectives say the investigation led them to Sanchez. She and Rogers had been in a relationship, police said.

She was arrested and booked on one count of felony homicide.

This is the fifth homicide reported in Clovis this year.