Death of 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn children's center ruled homicide, two workers fired

The death of a 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn children's residential center has been ruled a homicide by the Jefferson County Coroner's office, and two workers at the center have been fired.

The coroner's office on Thursday said Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 of "positional asphyxia," meaning his body position left him unable to breath. It provided no further details other than that the child was pronounced dead at Norton Children's Hospital.

Louisville Metro Police, which had been handling the case as a death investigation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of its investigation.

In a statement, Seven Counties Services, which operates the center for children with emotional or mental health needs, said it had dismissed two employees involved in the incident.

The agency said it was "completely devastated by the unspeakable loss of a child in our care."

"He should not have died on our watch," added the statement from Seven Counties, the regional mental health provider that operates Brooklawn, off Goldsmith Lane, and Bellewood, another children's center in Anchorage. "As protectors of Kentucky's most vulnerable children, we are dedicated to making sure it never happens again."

Nearly all of the children at the centers are in the state's foster care system and placed there by the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

In a statement, the cabinet said it "mourns the passing of any child or any person of any age in its care."

"This sadness was deepened more upon learning the results of the autopsy, identifying asphyxiation as cause of death," said the statement provided by spokeswoman Susan Dunlap.

The cabinet is investigating the death but has declined to release any of its findings, saying the investigation is ongoing. Dunlap said a "full review" of Brooklawn is continuing, and that the cabinet has suspended placing children at the center for now.

Seven Counties' statement said it has taken a number of steps since the death.

It said the agency has increased training for staff who provide direct care for children, including de-escalation and relationship building strategies. It also said staff is being retrained on therapeutic approaches.

It also has increased leadership presence and oversight in cottages where children live and increased screening and assessment of youths before they are admitted to Brooklawn.

"We are still searching for answers to the many questions about what happened on that Sunday afternoon," the statement said, referring to Ja'Ceon's death. "The leadership of Brooklawn will continue cooperating with state and local officials investigating this tragedy."

