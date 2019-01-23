Death of American, Taliban attack may muddle plans for withdrawal from Afghanistan

As President Donald Trump continues to ponder pulling U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, developments this week may further complicate his decision.

The U.S. military said Tuesday a service member was killed by enemy fire in Afghanistan. The news comes on the heels of a Taliban car bomb attack Monday that killed at least 45 people – including dozens of intelligence forces – in an Afghan military base in eastern Maidan Wardak province.

Pending notification of the family, the Pentagon did not release any more information about the second American casualty this year stemming from the conflict in Afghanistan, where U.S. forces have been fighting for 17 years.

Army Ranger Cameron Meddock of Spearman, Texas, died last week after being wounded by small-arms fire while supporting a mission called Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He was 26.

Some 2,400 U.S. military personnel have perished in Afghanistan since American forces launched an offensive following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. About 14,000 troops remain in the South Asian country to train and advise local military forces and to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

Trump has frequently questioned the U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, and a month ago he was reportedly considering a major withdrawal of troops, along with the pullback from Syria that led Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to resign.

The loss of another service member could help convince Trump to significantly reduce the American presence in Afghanistan, even though the idea has received wide opposition from Republicans and Democrats in Congress concerned that it would boost terrorist groups like ISIS and al Qaeda.

Monday’s attack by a suicide bomber at a base that serves as a training center for pro-government militias enhances fears that, without U.S. support, the Afghan security forces remain vulnerable to insurgents.

The Taliban, which claimed responsibility for the operation, has gained control of nearly half the country. The group said it resumed peace talks with U.S. officials this week.

