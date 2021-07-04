Death being investigated in Dakota County

Jul. 4—Authorities in Dakota County said they are investigating a death on Foliage Avenue that they believe is not a random killing.

The sheriff's office posted on Twitter about the investigation Saturday night and said that it is believed the victim and suspect knew one another and that the public is not in danger.

They did not release any further details Sunday morning.

We would like to report the death investigation that started yesterday on Foliage Avenue is ongoing. At this time it is believed the suspects knew the victim and this was not a random incident. The public is not in danger, further details will be released when available to do so. pic.twitter.com/FoVfuTnDgi

— Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) July 3, 2021