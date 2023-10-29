Death being investigated outside of KC, Kansas police department

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — At about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, Kansas City Kansas Police were called to a scene right outside the KCK department, where a woman was laying dead.

Victim in Kansas City suspicious death identified

Authorities say that when they got there they found the woman lifeless. There is no other information to report at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. KCKPD asks anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Tip remain anonymous and could come with a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.