Death on Bill France Boulevard now considered a homicide

Jan. 31—An ongoing death investigation in Wilson County is now being treated as a homicide investigation by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

The body of 40-year-old Octaviano Gonzalez-Ramirez was found lying in the snow off the side of Bill France Boulevard near Highway 231 South on Jan. 21. The individual who called in said that they were driving and noticed a body on the side of the road, pulled over and contacted the sheriff's office.

After deputies discovered Gonzalez-Ramirez's body, the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the man was deceased.