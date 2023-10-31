'Death blow': George Conway on NY civil fraud trial and Trump's businessman image 'crashing down'
Conservative Attorney George Conway joins Jen Psaki to discuss Donald Trump and his children testifying in New York civil fraud trial.
Ivanka Trump must testify in the $250 million civil fraud case against her father, brothers and family business, Judge Arthur Engoron rules.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
It's not a criminal trial, and there's no risk of jail time. But Trump could still lose big in the New York case focusing on vastly overvalued Trump businesses.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified Monday in the U.S. government’s antitrust trial against the company. The executive defended Google’s business tactics, including its deal with Apple and other partners to make Google the default search engine. In January, the Department of Justice, along with eight states including New York, California and Colorado, demanded a jury trial in the lawsuit against Google.
Former President Donald Trump lashes out at Judge Tanya Chutkan after she reimposes a gag order designed to prevent the former president from attacking prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses in the federal election interference case against him.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
Prosecutors attempted to use Sam Bankman-Fried's public statements — and conflicting private statements — to discredit testimony he already provided in his criminal trial.
Perry said that he was "an example to other people who may be struggling" with addiction.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry for an episode that looks at the Rasheed Wallace / Ben Wallace championship Pistons team, the current drama in Philadelphia, and the future of the young Detroit Pistons team that has started the season strong.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
The Giants traded Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, to the Seahawks for a 2024 and 2025 draft pick.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
GM has reportedly reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW), joining its rivals Ford and Stellantis in coming one step closer to putting an acrimonious labor dispute that has shut down key operations for over six weeks behind.
Armenta kicked three extra points in the team's 40-14 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
In this issue of WiR, we cover the California DMV suspending Cruise's robotaxi permit, doing expenses in VR, the Apple Watch's best new feature going live and an e-commerce startup founded by an ex-PayPal exec that aims to give customers more control over their shopping data. Elsewhere, we spotlight the victims of Okta's latest hack, Carta's CEO trying to head off bad press, the latest from the FTX trial and Rivian winning the longest off-road competition in the U.S. Cruising no more: The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary’s robotaxi operations in San Francisco.
Even though he faces 91 indictments across four separate criminal cases, Donald Trump remains conservatives’ prohibitive favorite for the 2024 presidential nomination.
The Oscar-winning actress discussed how her doctors dismissed her pain until they determined she was having a stroke.
