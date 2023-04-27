Death of Brockport student who died after assault at work ruled a homicide

The November death of health care worker Brittni Iverson following an attack at an addiction center in northwest Rochester has been ruled a homicide, according to Rochester police.

Iverson, 33, of Rochester died on Nov. 30, 2022, hours after she was allegedly attacked while working at DePaul Addiction Services, 435 Dewey Ave.

When police arrived at the Dewey Avenue center on Nov. 29, 2022, both people involved in the alleged assault had already left the building, police said last year. Officers said that they were not able to ask either person involved about what occurred.

Later that same day, RPD was contacted by hospital officials to alert officers that the same staff member - Iverson - was in critical condition at the hospital, said Rochester Police. Lt. Greg Bello. She died early the next morning.

On Thursday afternoon, Bello confirmed that the department's Major Crimes Unit completed their investigation into the homicide. They did not share what caused Iverson's death, which officers previously described as potentially suspicious.

"The investigation has been turned over to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for review of any potential charges," he said.

Iverson was a junior majoring in social work at SUNY Brockport. According to her obituary, she worked at DePaul as a community coordinator and was known by her family and friends for her loving, caring nature.

