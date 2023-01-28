Death of Bronx teen who died following confrontation with stepdad ruled a homicide

The death of a Bronx teen who died following a confrontation with his stepfather was a homicide, the city’s Medical Examiner said.

Corde Scott, 15, died from “homicidal asphyxia, including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner said Friday.

Medics found Corde unconscious inside his family’s Westchester Square apartment on Doris St. near Lyon Ave. in Westchester Square on Monday afternoon.

Corde and his stepfather were inside the apartment when they got into an argument that may have turned physical, police said.

Corde was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center, and doctors found he had bruises to the neck and throat, police sources said.

At the emergency room, the dead boy’s stepfather told relatives Corde threw a tantrum, when he suddenly stopped breathing and collapsed.

The doctor who pronounced Corde dead called police afterward, sources said. Corde’s uncle, Lavell Scott, said cops questioned the stepdad at the hospital.

Cops questioned the stepdad again at the 45th Precinct stationhouse on Tuesday, and released him later that same day.

No charges had been filed in the case as of Friday afternoon.

The stepdad was released from state prison less than a month before Corde’s death after serving 3½ years for a felony assault conviction in the Bronx. He also did time for an attempted robbery conviction, records show.