Death of Brooklyn teen found burned in apartment deemed a homicide, NYPD says

The death of a teen who was found burned inside his Brooklyn apartment has been deemed a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Cops were called to victim Josiah Green’s Wyona St. home in East New York about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, cops said.

He was unconscious and had suffered burns all over his body.

Green died at the scene. An autopsy performed by the city Medical Examiner showed that he was the victim of a homicide. It was not immediately disclosed how Green died.

No arrests have been made.