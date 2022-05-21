Death on Brown Street is likely a homicide

Police work the scene of a homicide on Brown Street in central Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police are treating the death of a man found in a house on Brown Street as a homicide.

Police were notified of a death in the 2100 block of Brown Street about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Sgt. Brian Sheehan said the deceased was a man and they are investigating the case as a homicide.

He did not reveal the man's name or provide any other information on the case.

The incident occurred in an older neighborhood a short distance from Wichita Falls High School.

