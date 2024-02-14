Death of a bruised baby in Pawtucket brings charges against four residents. What we know.

PAWTUCKET − Four Pawtucket residents face charges following the death of a 1-year-old boy under "suspicious circumstances," according to Pawtucket police.

The child was not breathing, and he had "significant bruising" on his face when police officers and firefighters went to an Arthur Street apartment at about 10 a.m. Sunday, said Pawtucket police Detective Sgt. Christopher E. LeFort.

Firefighters took the baby to Hasbro Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said LeFort.

Hasbro Children's Hospital, one of three Lifespan hospitals in Providence.

Three woman, 25-year-old, questioned at Pawtucket police headquarters

Three women and a 25-year-old man, Joao Resendes, were taken to Pawtucket police headquarters for questioning, said LeFort.

Resendes, of Arthur Street, was later charged with manslaughter, three counts of second-degree child abuse and child endangerment.

Each of the three women was charged with a count of child endangerment.

Resendes appeared before a bail commissioner who ordered him held at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. His arraignment in District Court, Providence, is set for Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Bruised baby boy dies in Pawtucket. Four face charges.