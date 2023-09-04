A death at Burning Man festival sparks rumors of an Ebola outbreak

Excessive rain and poor conditions at Nevada's Burning Man have resulted in over 70,000 festival goers stranded and attempting to flee Black Rock City, a temporary community set up for the festival.

“Do not move. You’re going to get stuck,” hosts on Burning Man Information Radio, broadcasting from within the event, told festival goers on Monday, Sept. 4.

According to NBC News, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office in Lovelock, Nevada has confirmed that one person has died, but the identity of the person or cause of death has yet to be released.

Amid photos of ankle-deep mud, news of a shelter-in-place mandate and the casualty, unsubstantiated rumors have spread about an Ebola outbreak.

The false alarm has only added to what continues to be a deteriorating situation at the annual gathering of artists and creators, although Marian Goodell, CEO of Burning Man, told NBC News that the situation was under control and that "there is no cause for panic."

"We’ve made it really clear that we do not see this as an evacuation situation. The water is drying up," Goodell told NBC.

President Biden has been notified of the situation and, according to a spokesperson, administration officials continue to monitor and receive updates on the latest details.

Why are people stranded at Burning Man?

Each year participants in the Burning Man event gather for nine days in an "annual experiment in temporary community dedicated to Radical Self-expression and Radical Self-reliance," according to burningman.org.

Held in Nevada since 1991, the festival sees dreamers, artists, tech founders and celebrities — among others — converge to create a temporary community in the desert.

This year's Burning Man began on Aug. 28 and was slated to run through Sept. 5, with tickets starting at $575 a person.

However, shortly after the festival began this year, the area was flooded by torrential rainfall, turning the desert basin — or playa — into a muddy, sodden mess, one cars were unable to cross. The "playa" refers to the desert streets surrounding Black Rock City's streets, according to a Burning Man blog.

By Friday, Sept. 1, organizers tweeted on X that the more than 70,000 attendees of Burning Man should "help each other stay safe" and that the gate and airport in and out of the area was closed due to the impossibility for vehicles to "traverse the playa."

After another day of significant rainfall, the situation became more dire and another tweet issued on Sept. 2 announced that "Ingress and egress are halted until further notice," and asked attendees to conserve food, water and fuel, along with sheltering in a "warm, safe space."

Reminder: The gate & airport in & out of Black Rock City remain closed. Ingress & egress are halted for the time being, including Burner Express Air and Bus. No driving is permitted on playa except for emergency vehicles. If you are in BRC, please shelter in place & stay safe. — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 3, 2023

An update on BurningMan.org posted Sunday night offered those still on site a "Wet Playa Survival Guide" with tips, as well as an update saying that conditions were "improving" and that roads in Black Rock City were expected to open on Monday, Sept. 4 for "Exodus."

The Gate remains closed. Please stay off of Gate Road — rain and mud make it impassable at the moment. We will update you when conditions improve. Stay safe! — Burning Man Traffic (@bmantraffic) September 3, 2023

"Thank goodness this community knows how to take care of each other," the Instagram page for Burning Man Information Radio wrote on a post predicting more rain.

Neal Katyal, Chris Rock and others detail their ‘escape’ from Black Rock City

Comedian Chris Rock and Diplo, producer and DJ, were among this year's Burning Man attendees. The pair journeyed six miles through the desert on Saturday to escape the difficult conditions and mud, which some likened to quicksand.

In an Instagram post, Diplo shared a video of their trek through the mud, citing that he and Rock hitched a ride out of Black Rock City with a fan to return to Reno, 100 miles away.

"A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of burning man in the back of a pick up," Diplo wrote in a text overlay of the video.

According to Diplo, he and Rock "walked the side of the road for hours" because Diplo didn't want to miss a show he was performing at in Washington DC.

"The Killing" actor Joel Kinnaman and fiancée Kelly Gale were also at the event.

On Sept. 3, Gale posted a photo of her, Kinnaman and others in the mud, writing, "Right before our camp/friends split up. Half of us stayed and half of us left. Felt so difficult leaving but the good thing was making sure there would be enough food and water for those who stayed. Praying for everyone to stay safe and get out safe."

@kellygale via Instagram

Neal Katyal, former U.S. Acting Solicitor General under the Obama administration and Supreme Court lawyer described his Burning Man experience writing, "It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man."

It was an incredibly harrowing 6 mile hike at midnight through heavy and slippery mud, but I got safely out of Burning Man. Never been before and it was fantastic (with brilliant art and fabulous music)…except the ending. pic.twitter.com/jhxsOfNp5y — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 3, 2023

Despite his treacherous escape, Katyal says he's never been before and that the experience was "fantastic" with the exception of "the ending."

One death reported amid the flooding

According to a statement released by the Pershing County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 2, officials are investigating "a death which occurred during this rain event" and that "the family has been notified."

Because the death remains under investigation, the sheriff's office offered no further details.

The death isn't the first at Burning Man.

In 2017, a 41-year-old man died after leaping into a 40-foot bonfire known as the "Man burn" event, according to NBC News.

In 2014, a 29-year-old woman was hit by a bus outside of Black Rock City and motorcycle accident claimed the life of a friend of the Burning Man founders back in 1996, according to an article in the Reno Gazette Journal.

No, there isn't an outbreak of Ebola at Burning Man

Though the death at this year's Burning Man is still being investigated, a social media hoax is blamed for spreading rumors that it's due to a breakout of Ebola.

Outside of a rare U.S. outbreak of the disease in 2014, virus is found primarily in Africa and is often deadly.

Posted as a fake CDC warning Saturday, Sept. 2 on X, the unsubstantiated claim has stirred up concern that the thousands still stranded Burning Man due to the hazardous road conditions, are now facing an alarming new concern: Ebola.

However, the CDC didn't post the warning and the claims are false.

Though Ebola isn't a concern at Burning Man, festival goers' health is still at risk. Maya Alexandri, a resident physical and medical volunteer at the festival, who tells NBC News that the real risk is that those remaining may not have enough warm clothes and can suffer ill effects from the ongoing rain and cold.

"These are very, very extreme and devastating conditions under the best circumstances," Alexandri tells NBC.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com