Death of Cañon City high schooler pulled from Arkansas River investigated as accidental drowning: Police

Apr. 17—A body pulled from the Arkansas River in Cañon City last week has been identified as 18-year-old Giovanni Banks, a Cañon City High School student.

An autopsy completed Monday ruled Banks' death as accidental and investigators believe he drowned, according to Elliott VanDyke, a spokesperson with the Cañon City Police Department.

VanDyke said Banks was allegedly last seen near the river by some friends, but it has not been confirmed when or where he was last seen. However, Banks was last seen in a different area than where his body was found, according to police.

An investigation into Banks' actions before his death corroborate the accidental death ruling, police said, although they have not provided specifics.

Cañon City police responded to an area near Centennial Park in the 200 block of Griffin Avenue just after 3 p.m. Friday after a caller reported a body in the river.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Investigations Unit by calling 719-276-5600.