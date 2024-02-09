Death Cafe offers frank discussions about life, and its end, without agenda

All around the world, including here in Bloomington, people are gathering to discuss death in the hope of "making the most of their (finite) lives."

On a recent Tuesday evening, 25 or so folks interested in talking about death gathered at Morgenstern Books, 849 S. Auto Mall Road.

It was another of occasional Bloomington gatherings called Death Café. Richard Clayton, a hospice chaplain, led the informal session — which had “no agenda,” he wanted it understood.

And, indeed, the mostly female attendees offered a range of thoughts.

“Westerners don’t like to talk about death,” one observed, to wide agreement. “Where am I going to go in this dying process?”

“We’re not afraid of death. We’re afraid of dying — and I might just bypass that,” said another, to laughter.

There were a few references to experts, as well, including Elizabeth Kubler Ross and her widely-known book, “On Death and Dying.”

But it was mostly open-ended and personal, and that’s what Chaplain Rick Clayton said is most productive about Death Café.

It’s not “some type of grief or bereavement support group,” he wrote in an email, “but it can be helpful when formulating your own thoughts about death — yours or loved ones.”

Clayton recalled leading “at one sitting: Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, and even various Native American traditions participating all at once.” Not to overlook “plenty of atheists.”

“Since grief support or bereavement is usually tied to a faith tradition, the various afterlife beliefs of all would make that kind of diverse setting a train wreck,” he wrote.

“That’s why I ask participants to check their various beliefs and ideologies at the door, for just an hour or so, so that we can all be free to think, speak, question, and otherwise ruminate on the death experience, which is, after all, a universal experience.”

“There’s room for humor in this,” he added, including in preparing for one's own inevitable demise.

Recalling his work as a hospice chaplain, Clayton wrote: “I had a patient who was a master firework builder. His directions were to be cremated, have his ashes placed in a small ‘rocket’ he designed, and shot up in the sky over the family farm, to be followed by a celebration and a meal.”

Founded in England about a dozen years ago, Death Café has spread worldwide. Several gatherings had been held in Bloomington.

Clayton offered some general advice for anyone thinking about his or her own death who wants to relieve family members of some of the burdens.

“It’s always helpful,” Clayton wrote, “to do as much advance planning as possible, and it doesn’t have to be a morbid exercise.

“Think about what you’d like to be remembered for, the legacy you’d like to leave behind for your loved ones, how you would like your memorial to be conducted.

“Talk to family and friends about it, express your wishes, like whether you would or would not like to be on a feeding tube or ventilator if you are unable to make medical decisions, etc. A lawyer can help not only with a will, but with the creation of advance directives, medical power of attorney, DNR (do not resuscitate) instructions and any exceptions to that, basically anything in your world that you would like to be iron clad that your family and friends will not have to worry about … so they can enter the grieving process as unencumbered as possible."

