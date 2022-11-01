'This death can't be in vain': Family loving, 'standup man' caught in crossfire of Tallahassee mass shooting

The man killed in a hail of gunfire that broke out in a crowd gathered on Pensacola Street is being remembered as a good family man and role model.

Several friends identified the man killed late Saturday night as Demario “Ro” Murray and expressed condolences. Police have not yet identified Murray.

Kevoughn Manning, a 26-year-old student at Florida A&M University, was close friends with Murray. Manning, who is a father of two, said he was encouraged by Murray to stay focused in school and getting his degree in criminal justice.

"You rarely seen him in a bad limelight," Manning said of his friend, who was revered by others for his calm demeanor and his reluctance to violence. “He didn’t really have any enemies, so this came as a shock to everybody.”

Manning would often catch up with Murray at the Half Time Liquor store on West Pensacola Street and at other social gatherings.

Manning, a Miami native, said he always viewed Murray as a big brother who he would go to for advice and mentorship.

"He was really calm and put together and funny," Manning told the Democrat, “He just made everyone's day."

Florida State University Grounds Supervisor Kaliah Wooden was one of Murray’s coworkers and knew him for about three years.

Wooden says they would park next to each other at work almost every day, and even though they worked on different sides of FSU’s campus, they would always find a way to meet up.

“Mario was a cool, laid-back guy,” said Wooden, 24. “We had a lot of life talks, and he was just a real down to earth guy.”

Wooden was outside of Half Time Liquor with a group of friends Saturday for less than five minutes before he started hearing gunshots, and he was unaware that Murray was also in the area during the shooting.

He recalls how he and Murray, a groundskeeper at FSU, worked overtime during the FSU football game against Clemson University a few weeks ago, where they talked about unfortunate situations similar to Saturday’s shooting and the importance of enjoying life with loved ones.

Demario “Ro” Murray, with his two young daughters and mother.

Wooden's last encounter with Murray was Friday. They sat together, and Murray told him about how he planned on taking his two daughters to FAMU’s homecoming parade the next day.

“He was really dedicated to his work and family,” Wooden said. “Whatever you need from Mario, he’ll give it to you — no questions asked.”

Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox knew Murray because his daughters danced at Maddox’s wife’s studio.

He said the longstanding relationship through the Maddox Youth Dance Company, “makes him and his family our family,” Maddox wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

“When people talk about Ro, and reflect on him, they use phrases like ‘solid dude,’ ‘standup man’ and ‘real one’ to speak to the man, son and father he was. So friends, please, Keep Ro’s family…and his friends in your prayers.”

Local attorney and Tallahassee Branch of the NAACP President Mutaqee Akbar said he knew Murray from growing up in Tallahassee.

They weren’t the closest friends, but Akbar said when they bumped into each other and spoke, there was a genuine connection.

“That's how I knew him,” Akbar said. “As a family guy, from being a great friend to always being encouraging, always being a genuine person and thats how I knew him to be whenever I saw him.”

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Akbar said Murray’s family would never be able to embrace him again and his friends and coworkers would never have the opportunity to have his encouragement behind them.

“We lost another black man,” Akbar wrote. “Just scrolling through the timeline it’s easy to see all that we’ve lost in one man to senseless, barbaric, gun violence. This HAS to stop. It HAS to be less talk and more work. This death can’t be in vain. Rest in power Ro.”

Murray was killed outside of Half Time Liquors on Saturday when gunfire broke out in a large crowd that gathered there and near Los Compadres on West Pensacola Street.

"The deceased subject is not believed to have been an active participant in the shooting incident," read a probable cause affidavit.

Five other men and three women were taken to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds ranging in severity from minor to serious.

De’Arius Cannon, 30, was charged Sunday with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm unlicensed and resisting officers without violence, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Cannon, who was also injured when he was shot by TPD officers, was seen "shooting into a large crowd" Saturday night in the West Pensacola Street area, near Half Time Liquors.

William Thomas, 23, faces eight out-of-county warrants and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, TPD wrote in an incident alert. Additionally, Tamylon Williams, 26, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation into their involvement in the shooting incident remains ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to TPD.

Meanwhile, local pastors are calling on Tallahassee’s elected officials to pass an ordinance to prevent large gatherings like the one Saturday night from being able to take place in public.

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Pastor R.B. Holmes announced an upcoming press conference to address the “surge in crime" but said now was the “time for creative solutions to stop the uptick in gun shootings.”

“We applaud our law enforcement for their excellent training, exceptional professionalism, that resulted in many lives saved late last Saturday night. Unfortunately, this violent incident added to the death toll and senseless killing and injuries of innocent bystanders.”

