Death in Center Twp. police vehicle under investigation

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a man inside a Center Township police car Aug. 12, 2022, from a gunshot wound.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier released a statement saying the adult male, whose name and age are not being released, set off the firearm while in the cruiser Friday afternoon on the way to the Center Township Police Station.

Officers had taken the man into custody after serving a search warrant just after noon in the 200 block of Geneva Drive. It is unclear what police were looking for, why he was in custody and how he obtained the gun that he used. Because local police were involved in the fatal incident, the investigation was turned over to state police. No officers involved in the incident have been identified.

