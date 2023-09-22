Death of Columbia prison inmate being investigated as a homicide

The death of 48-year-old inmate who died Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

Trey Chavez Brown was found unresponsive in his cell at the Broad River Road Correctional Institution in Columbia.

Brown was serving a 35-year sentence after pleading guilty to the 2006 murder of his father-in-law, according to the Anderson Independent Mail.

Brown was serving 30 years for the murder and five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The case is being investigated by the corrections department’s Inspector General’s office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Richland County Coroner’s office.