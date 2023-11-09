Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court does not choose pretrial restraint measure for suspected officer

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has not chosen a pre-trial restraint measure for Oleh Timchenko, senior aide of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ukraine's Armed Forces, who gave grenades to Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's aide Hennadii Chastiakov.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in law enforcement agencies; Suspilne

Details: The Ukrainska Pravda’s source said the judge did not satisfy the prosecutor's request for house arrest.

Suspilne reported that the suspect did not comment on the question of where he got the grenades from. His attorney stated the officer would not comment while the investigation is ongoing. Journalists were forbidden to take videos of the court session.

Suspilne noted that Timchenko’s status as a suspect remains valid, and law enforcement officers may re-submit the request for a pre-trial restraint measure for him.

Earlier: A senior aide of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who gave hand grenades as a present to his colleague, the late Hennadii Chastiakov, was served with a notice of suspicion by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The SBI is examining four lines of enquiry of the death of Hennadii Chestiakov, an aide to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. An accident is the priority avenue of investigation.

Background:

A 39-year-old serviceman was killed on the evening of Monday, 6 November, when a grenade exploded in his home in the village of Chaiky in Kyiv Oblast. His 13-year-old son was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The deceased, Hennadii Chastiakov, was an aide to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of his aide Chastiakov under tragic circumstances and expressed his condolences to the family.

Hennadii Chastiakov’s widow says that the grenade that exploded in her husband’s hands was in a gift bag that he had brought home. On 6 November, Chastiakov celebrated his birthday.

A Ukrainska Pravda source in the General Staff noted that Chastiakov had graduated from the Military Academy in Odesa and knew exactly how to handle a grenade.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that preliminary information from the investigation suggests Major Hennadii Chastiakov pulled the ring from a grenade he had been given, causing the tragic explosion.

The man who gave him the grenades told the investigation that he had warned Chastiakov that the grenades were real.

