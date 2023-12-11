Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

The court has imposed a personal commitment as a measure of restraint on Oleh Timchenko, a senior aide of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Timchenko was the one who gave grenades to Zaluzhnyi's aide Hennadii Chastiakov, which later led to his death.

Source: press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The appeal was considered on 4 December. As a result of the consideration, a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment was imposed on the defendant."

Previously: On 9 November, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv did not impose a preventive measure on Timchenko.

The Special Prosecutor's Office stated that it would appeal the court's decision to refuse to impose a preventive measure.

Background:

A 39-year-old serviceman was killed on the evening of Monday, 6 November, when a grenade exploded in his home in the village of Chaiky in Kyiv Oblast. His 13-year-old son was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The deceased, Hennadii Chastiakov, was an aide to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi confirmed the death of his aide Chastiakov under tragic circumstances and expressed his condolences to the family.

Hennadii Chastiakov’s widow says that the grenade that exploded in her husband’s hands was in a gift bag that he had brought home. On 6 November, Chastiakov celebrated his birthday.

A Ukrainska Pravda source in the General Staff noted that Chastiakov had graduated from the Military Academy in Odesa and knew exactly how to handle a grenade.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that preliminary information from the investigation suggests Major Hennadii Chastiakov pulled the pin from the grenade he had been given, causing the explosion.

The man who gave him the grenades told the investigation that he had warned Chastiakov that the grenades were real.

