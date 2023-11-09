Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Prosecutor's Office to appeal court decision concerning suspected officer

The Specialised Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the court decision about choosing the measure of restraint for Oleh Timchenko, an officer from the apparatus of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who gifted grenades to Hennadii Chastiakov, an aide of Zaluzhnyi.

Source: Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "The prosecutors of the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office in the defence sector of the Central region of Ukraine are preparing to submit an appeal about the refusal to apply the restraint measure against the senior aide to the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine for approval by the investigating judge."

Details: The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that earlier he was served with a notice of suspicion regarding the illegal handling of the weapons, ammunition or explosives.

According to the investigation, on 6 November 2023, the suspect gave Chastiakov six universal offensive/defensive grenades as a birthday gift. One of them exploded during the unboxing. Chastiakov, Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, died on the spot.

At the moment, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the State Investigation Bureau (SBI) of Ukraine.

Previously: On 9 November, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv did not choose a pre-trial restraint measure for Oleh Timchenko, senior aide of the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ukraine's Armed Forces, who gave grenades to Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's aide Hennadii Chastiakov.

Background:

A 39-year-old serviceman was killed on the evening of Monday, 6 November, when a grenade exploded in his home in the village of Chaiky in Kyiv Oblast. His 13-year-old son was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The deceased, Hennadii Chastiakov, was an aide to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi, confirmed the death of his aide Chastiakov under tragic circumstances and expressed his condolences to the family.

Hennadii Chastiakov’s widow says that the grenade that exploded in her husband’s hands was in a gift bag that he had brought home. On 6 November, Chastiakov celebrated his birthday.

A Ukrainska Pravda source in the General Staff noted that Chastiakov had graduated from the Military Academy in Odesa and knew exactly how to handle a grenade.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, said that preliminary information from an investigation suggests Major Hennadii Chastiakov pulled the ring from a grenade he had been given, causing the tragic explosion.

The man who gave him the grenades told the investigation that he had warned Chastiakov that the grenades were real.

Support UP or become our patron!